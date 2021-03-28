Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus? | Thaiger

Thailand
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
After a year long hiatus, can Thailand’s world-famous Full Moon Party recover, or will it evolve in the post-Covid-19 era? Before April last year, Haad Rin Beach on Koh Pha Ngan was invaded each full moon by backpackers and partygoers. The beach hummed to the thump, thump of the music and the buckets of exotic cocktails (and plenty of other substances) flowed freely.
The event draws up to 30,000 partiers every month now, after simple beginnings as a hippy beach gathering in the 1980s. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been on hold and some fear it may be the end of the line for the iconic party.
While the party has been a cash cow, attracting more than half of million-plus visitors to the island of Koh Pha Ngan each year, critics have become increasingly vocal about the downside of an event so large and so wild. Drugs, alcohol abuse, petty theft and more bad behaviour, along with the ecological damage, have received increasing scrutiny and bad press.
But the event supports thousands of small businesses, vendors and jobs for local people, bringing tens of thousands of customers to bars, restaurants, food stalls, hotels, hostels, taxi drivers, and even migrant workers who help clean the event and resell the gathered and scrubbed buckets from the beach back to bars. P Noi, the owner of Full Moon mainstay Tommy Resort, believes the event is crucial for the island economy but concedes there is room for improvement.
“We accept constructive criticism, but there’s no reason why the Full Moon Party cannot come back when tourism opens up again.”
Calls have increased for a more sustainable and more organised and contained event, or even the permanent closure of the Full Moon Party. Organisers see the need for Covid-19 measures like masks and social distancing for the near future, but also look ahead to a slow evolution of the party. Attracting higher-quality businesses and better regulation could control the wild atmosphere enough to be sustainable and reduce criticism.
The island already boasts a vibrant counterculture seen with parties like Eden and Lost Paradise raging even if Full Moon Party is on hold. Fancy pool villas with stunning ocean views have increased on the island to cater to high-end tourists and families, and Koh Pha Ngan has become a destination for digital nomads avoiding city life, as co-working spaces have cropped up. The north of the islandhas a massive yoga and wellness community in the Sri Thanu area that’s been very profitable, even during the pandemic.
Still, with the amount of tourism supported by the monthly event, a permanent close down of the Full Moon Party is unlikely. Locals are eager to see the party, along with the customers it brings, returning to Haad Rin. Other full moon events have been tried around the world, but nothing has yet to compare to the magic of the massive all-night beach party. Many hope this year hiatus allows for improvements to create a party to evolve and sustain for years to come.
SOURCE: CNN
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Now Thailand’s Covid vaccine roll out has begun, it is starting to gather speed. The southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars.
Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister (Phuket has a permanent population of around 400,000 at this time). Yesterday, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed there would be “sufficient doses in the country and Thailand would have over 1 million doses if it could secure more doses next month”, according to the Bangkok Post. Reacting to Phuket’s private sector request…
“…the request would likely be approved since the government had secured 5 million doses for June and 10 million more each month after that.”
In addition to request for the the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Minister had already allocated doses of the Sinovac vaccine – 100,000 doses for Phuket and 50,000 for Koh Samui.
The Public Health Ministry is speeding up vaccinations in Phuket and Koh Samui to prepare them for the anticipated return of foreign tourists in July.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday spoke about the Phuket private sector’s request for 900,000 AstraZeneca doses, saying
The Minister also maintained that the Covid situation in Thailand was “under control” despite new clusters breaking out around the markets in Bang Khae, west of the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, south and east of Bangkok.
A Bangkok Airways has been scheduled from Singapore direct to Koh Samui on July 1. The tourists would be quarantined under the Samui Sealed Route Model, according to the Tourism Association on the island. If the proposal goes to plan, Samui would be the first ‘bubble’ in Thailand to re-open to tourists, despite the restrictions that the ‘model’ requires, including 3 Covid tests and having their access to the island restricted for at least the first 7 days.
Despite the hype from Tourism Association of Koh Samui surrounding the Samui Sealed Route Model, it is still requires a quarantine with plenty of restrictions and unlikely to induce a flood of foreign tourists. Bangkok Airways has a monopoly on flights into Koh Samui.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
“Samui Wonder Island” safe and sealed travel scheme to launch in July
Under the new safe and sealed foreign travel campaign “Samui Wonder Island,” foreign visitors will be able to visit Koh Samui under disease control measures starting in July.
Travellers will undergo a rapid Covid-19 swab test on their second or third day at the alternative state quarantine hotel or resort. The results will come back within 3 hours. If the results are negative, the tourists will be allowed to travel to certain areas of the island.
The areas under the sealed route model will be authorised by Koh Samui’s Department of Disease Control. Visitors will likely need to travel with a guide.
Travellers will be tested again on the seventh day of their stay before they can change accommodations and travel throughout Koh Samui and to the nearby islands Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao without a guide.
Visitors will be tested again on day 14 of their stay. If they are still negative for Covid-19, they will be able to travel throughout Thailand as normal.
Travellers under the safe and seal model will still need to meet all the requirements before entering Thailand, such as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before departure.
Once in Koh Samui, travellers will need to scan the QR code for the Samui Health Pass to record their travel history. Pattaya News says the travellers will be tracked at all times while they are on the island.
Samui Wonder Island was recently approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Director of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchakorn Poonsawad, says he expects to welcome the first visitors as early as July 1.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Thailand’s health minister is reassuring the public that there will be enough vaccines to immunise locals, particularly on the popular holiday islands Phuket and Koh Samui, before Thailand reopens to foreign tourists.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says 800,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine arrived in Thailand over the weekend. He says 100,000 doses will go to Phuket and 50,000 doses will go to Koh Samui.
When asked at a press conference if up to 900,000 doses could be sent to Phuket before tourists arrive, Anutin said it could potentially be arranged, according to Nation Thailand.
The 2 tourist islands were declared areas of “economic significance” and are included in the first phase of the country’s Covid-19 immunisation plan. According to Nation Thailand, Anutin said the vaccines need to be distributed in these areas to help boost Thailand’s economy which took a beating from the lack of foreign visitors during the pandemic.
The rest of the Sinovac doses will be distributed in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections just outside Bangkok. Anutin says there’s enough doses of the vaccine to deal with the current situation.
Another round of 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive in April. Anutin says the ministry is currently negotiating with the company for another 5 million doses.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
-
Opinion24 hours ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
-
Events2 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
-
Economy7 hours ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
-
Drugs1 day ago
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup