Cameroonian men flee to Singapore after killing Burmese man

Two Cameroonian men fled from Thailand to Singapore in the early hours of yesterday morning after killing a Burmese businessman and stealing 5 million baht in cash from a mansion in the Sukhumvit neighbourhood of Bangkok. The killers were originally believed to be Scottish.

A Burmese woman, 58 year old The The Win, filed a complaint with the Lumpini Police Station at 2am yesterday, February 14, that her adoptive son, 51 year old Kyam Seyar, was murdered in his room on the 23rd floor of the Saran Jai mansion in Sukhumvit Soi 6 in Bangkok.

Seyar was fatally assaulted. His face was bruised, and he had a major wound on his head. His room was damaged and showed signs of theft. The The Win added that 5 million baht in cash was stolen. She added that the killers were her son’s business partners, William and John, but she did not see who killed her son because she was attacked and lost consciousness.

Officers checked security cameras and managed to identify the suspects as a 32 year old Cameroonian man named Robinson Zaha, also known as William, and a 36 year old Cameroonian man named Viscio Delord Camgiang Cam, also known as John.

Police failed to stop the alleged killers from leaving the country. The two foreigners fled to Singapore on a Thai Lion Air flight from Don Mueang International Airport at around 5.01am, yesterday, February 14. Officers would coordinate with Interpol to arrest them.

The Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Noppasin Poonsawat, reported that the deceased Seyar entered Thailand 52 times and declared that he had a business in Thailand. He often travelled between Bangkok and Yangon and Bangkok and Hanoi.

Noppasin further explained that officers found counterfeiting equipment in the mansion and pictures of several dollar banknotes on the deceased’s mobile phone. However, police had not yet concluded that he performed any illegal business. They would contact Burmese authorities for Seyar’s criminal history and personal information.

Noppasin revealed that police found The The Win suspicious because she avoided answering multiple questions yesterday. Officers would conduct further investigation into her and her relationship with the deceased.

ORIGINAL STORY: Myanmar businessman killed over black money deal in Bangkok

A violent altercation in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area led to the death of a 53 year old Myanmar businessman in the early hours of this morning. The incident occurred at 1.30am today, February 14, in a room in a Sukhumvit Soi 4 mansion, where the victim, Kayo Seya, was found with multiple injuries and significant blood loss.

The businessman was reportedly involved in a foreign currency exchange business with two associates, William and John, a Scottish man. During a heated dispute, the victim’s mother attempted to intervene and was knocked unconscious.

When she regained consciousness, she discovered her son had been fatally injured. Additionally, it was reported that 5 million baht in cash was missing from the room. The police and forensic teams are investigating the crime scene and seized a mysterious suitcase and the safe purchased for black money transactions. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is being reviewed to track down the two suspects, with immigration officials alerted to prevent their escape.

The scene at the 23rd-floor apartment was grim, with the victim lying amidst a pool of blood, his injuries indicating a brutal attack. Police, forensic experts, and medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital immediately swarmed the site to gather evidence and piece together the events leading to Seya’s death, reported KhaoSod.

The dispute unfolded after business discussions near Wat Phraya Krai, where Seya had been joined by his business partners, William and John. However, the business talks took a dark turn in the apartment, escalating into a physical confrontation. The victim’s mother witnessed the altercation and tried to defuse the situation, only to be struck down, losing consciousness. Upon waking, she found her son lifeless and the room in disarray.

Police were alerted by the mansion staff after the mother’s desperate plea for help. The initial theory suggests that the victim, growing suspicious of the black money deal involving a chemical solution and a safe, demanded his money back, resulting in a deadly confrontation.

As the police delve deeper into the case, they have yet to find any weapons at the scene, suggesting that the fatal injuries may have been caused by blunt force trauma. A mysterious suitcase and the safe, central to the black money scheme, have been confiscated for further examination.

The ongoing investigation is now focusing on reviewing CCTV footage to locate William and John, while immigration officers have been put on high alert to thwart any attempt by the suspects to flee the country.