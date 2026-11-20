Thai marine rangers intercepted five Cambodian nationals yesterday, November 19, after they crossed into Thailand on foot through dense forest near razor-wire fencing and landmine warning signs.

The group, consisting of one man, three women and a young child, was carrying backpacks and large bags through an area marked with warning signs reading “DANGER!! MINES!!”

Marine Ranger Company 526 had been alerted to a possible illegal border crossing and sent a patrol to monitor the area.

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During the patrol, officers spotted the group making their way through the forest near razor-wire fencing. The rangers approached them and helped them leave the potentially dangerous area.

According to the military, the adults said they were Cambodian nationals who had crossed into Thailand on foot without permission.

The group was taken to the Ban Laem marine ranger base, where officials recorded their details and began the relevant legal procedures.

The military said the group was handled under Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, with particular attention given to the safety of the young child.

Officials were preparing to hand the group over to Ban Plaeng Police Station for further legal proceedings and repatriation under immigration procedures.

The incident comes amid increased border patrols by the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command, which has stepped up round-the-clock monitoring to prevent illegal crossings and cross-border crime.

The military said the patrols also aim to prevent people crossing the border from entering areas where landmines may remain.

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