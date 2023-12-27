Cambodian woman scalded by co-worker in Thailand in horrific attack

Photo courtesy of Khmer Times

A Cambodian domestic worker in Thailand is battling severe facial injuries after an argument turned violent, with her Myanmar co-worker scalding her face with boiling water.

Seeking justice, she reached out to the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok, sparking a diplomatic intervention in this distressing cross-border incident.

Katta Orn, spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training revealed that on December 14, the Labour Attaché at the Embassy received a phone call from a female named Kea Tin, a domestic worker living in Mueang district, Phuket province in Thailand.

The victim narrates that the altercation took a dark turn on December 11 when a dispute with her Myanmar counterpart, Yu San Kyi, resulted in a brutal attack, leaving her with severe facial injuries. Promptly, she filed a complaint with the Phuket provincial police the following day.

Currently hospitalised in Thailand, the victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, and the Embassy has ensured that her employer will cover 50% of her regular salary during her recovery period.

Remarkably, Kyi admitted her guilt and has agreed to pay 6,000 baht monthly in compensation until Tin fully recovers from her injuries. Thuch Dalin, General Counsel of the Cambodian Embassy, has reported the incident to relevant ministries in Cambodia, indicating a swift response to the distressing case.

An Sokkhoeurn, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, confirmed the Embassy’s involvement, providing assistance to the victim. Dy The Hoya, a programme officer at the labour rights group Central, suggests that the Cambodian Embassy establish a hotline for workers in distress and offer legal services, reported Khmer Times.

As the shocking incident unfolds, it sheds light on the broader issue of migrant worker rights. With an estimated 1.3 million Cambodian migrant workers in countries like Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, their remittances contribute significantly to Cambodia’s economy, amounting to a staggering US$2.2 billion (approximately 75 billion baht) annually.

On the International Day for Migration 2023, Kristin Parco, head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Mission in Cambodia, commended the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training for their commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of migrant workers. Parco acknowledged the Ministry’s initiatives and mechanisms, both domestic and international, in ensuring the well-being of migrant workers.