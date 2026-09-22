Cambodian user claims jong kraben after Thai crew’s London appearance

A Cambodian netizen has claimed that jong kraben-style clothing has long existed in Cambodia after seeing Bangkok Airways cabin crew wearing the style in London, prompting Thai responses over the outfit’s historical roots.

The claim followed footage of Bangkok Airways crew posted on September 18, appearing at Horse Guards Parade in London in contemporary blue Thai-inspired outfits matching the airline’s signature colours.

The crew were filmed greeting tourists with smiles and wai gestures at the Whitehall landmark, with clips later shared by the Facebook pages At Horse Guards and King’s Guard Horse in London.

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A Cambodian social-media user subsequently posted a video discussing the footage.

According to TravelNews, the user said in Khmer that the jong kraben style had existed in Cambodia for a long time but was rarely promoted, adding that it looked beautiful, modern and suitable for any occasion.

The user also included footage of the Bangkok Airways crew that had previously been shared by the UK-based pages.

Thai commenters then responded by describing the clothing as a form of historic Thai dress associated with women during the reign of King Rama V.

They said the style reflected growing Western influence, particularly after King Rama V’s European visit in 1897, with Victorian fashion influencing dress in the royal court and among upper-class Thai women. Features cited included puffed sleeves, high collars, fitted tops, belts and the jong kraben.

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