Cambodian user claims jong kraben after Thai crew’s London appearance

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 1:42 PM
1 minute read
Cambodian user claims jong kraben after Thai crew’s London appearance
Photo via At Horse Guards/ TravelNews

A Cambodian netizen has claimed that jong kraben-style clothing has long existed in Cambodia after seeing Bangkok Airways cabin crew wearing the style in London, prompting Thai responses over the outfit’s historical roots.

The claim followed footage of Bangkok Airways crew posted on September 18, appearing at Horse Guards Parade in London in contemporary blue Thai-inspired outfits matching the airline’s signature colours.

The crew were filmed greeting tourists with smiles and wai gestures at the Whitehall landmark, with clips later shared by the Facebook pages At Horse Guards and King’s Guard Horse in London.

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A Cambodian social-media user subsequently posted a video discussing the footage.

According to TravelNews, the user said in Khmer that the jong kraben style had existed in Cambodia for a long time but was rarely promoted, adding that it looked beautiful, modern and suitable for any occasion.

The user also included footage of the Bangkok Airways crew that had previously been shared by the UK-based pages.

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A Cambodian user says the jong kraben seen on Bangkok Airways crew in London has long existed in Cambodia, prompting Thai users to respond.
Photo via TravelNews

Thai commenters then responded by describing the clothing as a form of historic Thai dress associated with women during the reign of King Rama V.

They said the style reflected growing Western influence, particularly after King Rama V’s European visit in 1897, with Victorian fashion influencing dress in the royal court and among upper-class Thai women. Features cited included puffed sleeves, high collars, fitted tops, belts and the jong kraben.

A Cambodian user says the jong kraben seen on Bangkok Airways crew in London has long existed in Cambodia, prompting Thai users to respond.
Photo via King’s Guard Horse

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 1:42 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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