Cambodia repatriates 79 Thais after scammer crackdown

Cambodian officials repatriated 79 Thai nationals today, July 10, after arresting them in a crackdown on scammer networks and completing legal proceedings, with five initially found to have links to 20 criminal cases.

The group was received at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge near the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The returnees comprised 45 men and 34 women. Officials said five of the 79 returnees had records connected to 20 criminal cases and were separated for special screening, reported Khaosod.

All returnees underwent identity verification, document checks, and data collection before being referred to the Central Investigation Bureau for detailed screening and background checks to determine any links to criminal activity or transnational crime networks.

The Sa Kaeo Provincial Employment Office checked every returnee’s documents for travelling to work in Cambodia. Anyone unable to show proof of legal authorisation to work overseas will face action under the Employment and Job Seeker Protection Act, which carries a fine of 5,000 baht per person.

Officials said the repatriation formed part of tighter border measures aimed at preventing illegal overseas employment, combating human trafficking, and monitoring transnational criminal networks that use border areas to facilitate offences.

In similar news, late last month, Laos handed 24 Thai nationals to Thai officials at the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai after officers linked them to alleged call centre scam operations.

The group, comprising 15 men and nine women aged 19 to 41, was transferred by officers in Bokeo province, Laos, for legal proceedings in Thailand. Checks by Thai officials found that two members of the group were wanted under existing arrest warrants.