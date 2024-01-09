Cambodian PM’s Thai-ties tour set for February 7

Photo courtesy of Khmer Times

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet is gearing up for a visit to Bangkok on February 7 to bolster bilateral ties between Cambodia and Thailand, as revealed by a well-placed diplomatic source.

The diplomatic meeting will focus on an array of crucial topics to elevate the partnership between the two nations.

Topping the discussion agenda is the cross-border trade, a joint crackdown on call scam centres, and the blueprint for future joint economic cooperative projects. As both leaders prepare to engage in these high-stakes talks, the aim is to foster collaboration and synergy that will ripple through the economic landscapes of both nations.

In addition to talks with his Thai counterpart, PM Manet is scheduled to huddle with other senior Cabinet ministers and engage in talks with prominent Thai business magnates. The agender is to explore lucrative investment opportunities that could pave the way for economic growth and prosperity.

In turn, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin marked his inaugural foreign trip in September last year by visiting Cambodia, showcasing the commitment of both nations to move forward hand in hand.

“This visit to Cambodia is an important spark for both countries to move forward together.”

The camaraderie between Cambodia and Thailand extends beyond their borders, particularly in efforts to address the Myanmar crisis through bilateral and ASEAN channels. Additionally, they collaborate on sub-regional initiatives, notably the Mekong development plans under various frameworks, demonstrating a united front for regional progress.

The numbers speak volumes about the flourishing partnership – last year saw bilateral trade soar to an impressive US$9.8 billion (approximately 341 billion baht), with Thailand securing the ninth position in terms of investments, amounting to US$10.1 billion, reported Khmer Times.

People-to-people exchanges are on the rise, with a staggering 850,000 Thai tourists visiting Cambodia in the past year. The proximity between the two nations is further evident with 7,000 Thai residents now calling various provinces of Cambodia home, especially in Koh Kong, a bustling border town close to Chanthaburi province.

Adding to the cross-cultural tapestry, a whopping 519,722 registered Cambodian workers are currently contributing their skills and expertise in Thailand, thanks to a labour agreement cementing the strong ties between these Southeast Asian neighbours.