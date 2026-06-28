Cambodia lodges protest accusing Thailand of border encroachment

Cambodia lodged a formal protest against Thailand today, June 28, accusing Thai troops of encroaching on its territory by clearing forest and installing barbed wire in Oddar Meanchey province, claiming the activities violated bilateral border agreements.

In a statement, Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the alleged encroachment took place in the Ampil community, Banteay Ampil district, between the start of June and June 23.

The ministry claimed Thai armed forces carried out forest-clearing operations and installed barbed wire near Boundary Pillar No. 26, further advancing into Cambodian sovereign territory.

According to the statement, the alleged activities violated Article 5 of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Cambodia and Thailand on the Survey and Demarcation of the Land Boundary, signed on June 14, 2000.

Cambodia also cited Article 1 of the joint statement issued after the third General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, 2025, which calls for de-escalation measures and for the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to resume boundary survey and demarcation work at the earliest, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Cambodia reiterated that it does not accept any boundary line or territorial claim unilaterally asserted by Thailand, adding that the alleged activities would not affect Cambodia’s legal rights or position regarding its international boundary.

The Cambodian government called on Thailand to halt the alleged activities immediately and honour its commitments to reduce tensions, strengthen mutual trust and resolve border disputes peacefully.

Amarin TV reported that the government also said both countries should work to restore peace, security and good neighbourly relations along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

The statement added that Cambodia remains committed to resolving all border disputes with Thailand and its other neighbouring countries through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and existing bilateral agreements. It also reaffirmed its position that international borders should not be changed by force.

In a similar development in February, Thailand’s foreign minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow called for calm and mutual trust as border tensions with Cambodia remain under close watch ahead of the upcoming general election.