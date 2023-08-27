Calls for CCTV footage to verify Thaksin Shinawatra’s health claims

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Political activist Jatuporn Prompan has called on the Department of Corrections (DoC) and the Police General Hospital to disclose CCTV footage to address public concerns surrounding the health condition of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Jatuporn, who has been imprisoned five times, pointed out that all inmates’ actions, including their medical treatments and transfers, are documented through CCTV. He stated on the Thailand First programme on Peace TV that the footage could reveal whether Thaksin’s illness is genuine or politically motivated.

“There are suspicions over whether Thaksin is politically ill or truly sick. Upon his return to Thailand at Don Mueang airport, key members of the Pheu Thai Party asserted that he was in healthy condition. However, he suddenly fell ill after being taken to prison,” Jatuporn said.

The DoC announced that Thaksin suffers from four critical illnesses – heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure, and a herniated disc. Jatuporn, the 57 year old former leader of the pro-Thaksin United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), or the red shirts, applauded the prison hospital for its swift diagnosis of these four diseases with only a stethoscope, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin, 74 years old, was incarcerated on Tuesday after over 15 years of self-exile, following a court appearance on the same day. He was moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital at 12.20am on Wednesday due to symptoms of chest pain, hypertension, and low blood oxygen, as reported by the DoC.

The hospital’s chief physician, Pol Lt Gen Dr Sophonrat Singhajaru, announced yesterday that while Thaksin’s condition has improved, he remains tired due to a lung condition caused by two bouts of COVID-19 and is still on oxygen. The hospital intends to allow Thaksin’s family members to visit him for the first time on Monday.

Jatuporn, however, is sceptical about Thaksin's critical health condition and demands video footage as verification. "If he is genuinely critically ill, no one will object to any special treatment for him. If not, this will become a new issue. There will be intense public scrutiny. Those involved will confront increasing pressure from society and could end up in prison," warned the former red-shirt leader.