Call for help: Mobile phone shields Thai woman from ex-boyfriend’s bullet

Photo via ThaiRath and Facebook/ Mono News.

A mobile phone became an unexpected life-saving shield for a Thai woman when her ex-boyfriend shot her in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum. Thanks to the phone shield the woman only suffered a mild injury near her waist.

The victim, 24 year old Ratda, who remains at Khon Sawan Hospital, recounted the shooting to police and reporters. According to Ratda, the shooting occurred to her while she was riding a motorcycle back home.

Just as she was about the arrive home, her 29 year old ex-boyfriend Thongbon fired two shots at her. One gunshot missed while another struck her mobile phone and penetrated her body. She fled the scene on her motorcycle to seek help from neighbours before filing a complaint at Khon Sawan Police Station.

Ratda stated that she clearly saw that the gunman was Thongbon. She disclosed that she had been in a relationship with Thongbon for four months and previously shared a home with him. However, Thongbon always physically abused her so she ended the relationship a month before the shooting.

Police officers reviewed Ratda’s neighbour’s security camera and discovered Thongbon sipping coffee and smoking near the neighbour’s house. The shooting was also recorded in the footage. After the attack, Thongbon and his friend fled from the scene.

At present, authorities are actively pursuing Thongbon and his associate, determined to bring them to justice.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated case in Thailand. In June, another fatal shooting caused by jealousy was reported in the southern province of Phatthalung. A 16 year old teenager manipulated a friend into murdering his 17 year old ex-girlfriend The gunman shot the victim 10 times in her stomach.

Similarly, in March, a Thai man shot his ex-girlfriend in the head in the central province of Nakhon Pathom after the woman refused to forgive him and take him back.

