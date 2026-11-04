Cabinet approves 18 billion baht loan for State Railway of Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:16 PM
1 minute read
Cabinet approves 18 billion baht loan for State Railway of Thailand
Photo via PR State Railway of Thailand

Thailand’s Cabinet yesterday, November 3, approved 18 billion baht in borrowing for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to help cover operating expenses and ease the operator’s cash flow problems during the 2027 fiscal year.

The decision follows a cash shortfall of 18 billion baht in fiscal 2026, when SRT’s payments exceeded the money it received.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan said the borrowing was approved following a proposal submitted by the Transport Ministry with the approval of Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

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Thailand&apos;s Cabinet approves 18 billion baht in borrowing for the State Railway of Thailand to cover operating costs in fiscal 2027.
Photo via Thai Government

SRT has faced continued financial losses while meeting substantial operating and debt-related expenses. These include interest payments, borrowing costs, railway infrastructure maintenance, repairs to buildings, locomotives and rolling stock, train operations and pensions.

The government said the 18 billion baht loan would provide working capital to help the railway maintain its operations despite insufficient revenue.

Under the approved arrangement, the Ministry of Finance will guarantee the borrowing and determine suitable funding sources, loan terms and financing arrangements.

SRT will remain responsible for repaying the principal, interest and any associated borrowing costs.

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Thailand&apos;s Cabinet approves 18 billion baht in borrowing for the State Railway of Thailand to cover operating costs in fiscal 2027.
Photo via PR State Railway of Thailand

The borrowing will be subject to the required public debt management procedures, with the Finance Ministry responsible for arranging the financing and guaranteeing the loan.

The Public Debt Management Office, with the Finance Minister’s approval, as well as the Budget Bureau and the National Economic and Social Development Council, reviewed the proposal and raised no objections.

The Cabinet also instructed SRT to follow the relevant legal and administrative procedures if it wishes to seek an exemption from borrowing fees.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:16 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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