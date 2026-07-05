CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 5, 2026, 12:45 PM
58 1 minute read
CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust | Thaiger
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Thailand’s aviation regulator has ordered airlines to tighten control over what cabin crew carry on board, after a flight attendant was caught with heroin in Australia.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced the new rules on Saturday, days after Thai Airways International flight attendant Mina was detained at Melbourne Airport on June 25. Customs officers found more than one kilogramme of heroin in her tote bags, worth an estimated 11.5 million baht (US$315,000).

Every Air Operator Certificate holder must now set clear limits on the type, size and weight of items crew can carry, and crew are banned from transporting goods for third parties unless officially assigned by their airline.

CAAT director-general ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon said the move follows a national narcotics suppression committee meeting on July 3.

‘Airlines must now adopt risk management systems, random baggage inspections, crew awareness training, whistleblower channels and disciplinary procedures,’ Manat said.

Non-compliant airlines face regulatory action, including suspension or revocation of licences, and the new rules will factor into future certificate inspections.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said a special team has been formed, believing the case is linked to an international trafficking network. Investigators plan to identify the masterminds and financiers behind it, working with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Australian Federal Police. Police are preparing additional transnational organised crime charges, carrying four to 15 years’ imprisonment and fines of 80,000 baht (US$2,190) to 300,000 baht (US$8,220).

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ONCB deputy secretary-general Areepak Ngernbamroong said the investigation has widened following the arrest of 47 year old Uthai Khanaphiwat, who allegedly delivered the heroin parcel to Mina before her flight.

‘Investigators are also trying to identify a mystery contact who allegedly linked the flight attendant to the Australian network. Police have not confirmed whether that person is in Thailand or Australia,’ Areepak said.

Police tracked Uthai to Phitsanulok, where he was arrested at the city’s old bus terminal late on July 3. He admitted hiring another suspect, Atirat Suphian, to deliver the parcel to Mina at a condominium in Bang Na district on June 22. Both face charges of possessing heroin for sale and illegally exporting a Category 1 narcotic, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai Flight Attendant Arrested for Smuggling Over 1 kg of Heroin into Australia, Seized Drugs Worth CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 5, 2026, 12:45 PM
58 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.