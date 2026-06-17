Investigation continues into fire at house and EV in Khon Kaen

BYD denied that a vehicle malfunction caused the fire that damaged the BYD Dolphin and a house in Khon Kaen province yesterday, June 16.

Police and firefighters were called to a home in Mueang Kao subdistrict, Khon Kaen, at around 5am yesterday following reports of a blaze. The fire damaged a two-storey house and a white BYD Dolphin parked in the garage attached to the property.

Fire crews spent about one hour bringing the fire under control. Four family members living in the house escaped without injury.

The homeowner, 46 year old Setthaphat Kaewfainok, told police and local media that he had returned home in the electric vehicle the previous evening and connected it to a charger installed in the garage.

According to Setthaphat, he was awakened at around 5am by the sound of an explosion. When he went to investigate, he found the vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire then spread rapidly to the house, prompting him to wake the other family members and evacuate.

The incident sparked debate on social media, with some users expressing concerns about electric vehicle safety. Others suggested the fire may have been linked to an electrical fault within the property rather than the vehicle itself.

Setthaphat later addressed the issue on Facebook, saying he agreed that an electrical problem in the home could have contributed to the incident. He urged the public to wait for the findings of a detailed investigation by authorities and the vehicle manufacturer.

BYD subsequently released an official statement outlining preliminary findings from an inspection carried out by company specialists.

According to the company, the investigation found no evidence that the fire originated from the vehicle or its internal systems. BYD stated that the source of the fire appeared to be linked to external factors and the charging system.

BYD expressed concern for those affected and said customer safety remains a priority. The company added that it will continue to cooperate with investigators and conduct further examinations to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The company said additional updates would be provided once the investigation is completed.