Buzzing tragedy unfolds as Thai man found dead after bee attack in Chon Buri

A landscaper from Si Sa Ket was discovered lifeless under a tree along Highway 331 in Chon Buri, where authorities suspect involved in a fatal encounter with a beehive.

Nong Prue Police Station received an alert about the grim discovery on January 15, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and rescue teams. Upon arrival, they found a blue Isuzu trailer truck parked near the highway, and about 50 metres away, the lifeless body of 35 year old Weerachai Sunthonrak lying face-down beneath the tree.

Investigation into the scene unveiled cut marks on the tree trunk, hinting at Weerachai’s attempt to scale the tree to get to a beehive. Tragically, signs of bee stings on the victim’s body raised suspicions that he might have plummeted from the tree amid a fierce bee assault.

The victim’s supervisor, Naronkrit Nantamat, became alarmed at Weerachai’s prolonged absence and, using GPS tracking, discovered the shocking scene, reported Pattaya News.

While no eyewitnesses have come forward, authorities are meticulously gathering evidence at the site. The next step involves sending the deceased for a forensic examination to unravel the exact circumstances leading to his untimely demise.

