Bus hostess killed, six injured in Phitsanulok night crash

A tragic collision between a tour bus and an 18-wheel truck at a U-turn near a gas station in Phitsanulok in lower northern Thailand resulted in the death of a bus hostess and left six passengers injured.

The incident occurred at 12.15am today, January 29, when the Nakhon Chai Air bus travelling from Phrae to Bangkok was struck by the truck, which unexpectedly veered into its lane.

At the scene, emergency services discovered the bus hostess, estimated to be around 30 years old, deceased in the front seat. The impact trapped six other passengers, who were promptly extricated and rushed to the hospital.

The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was hit full-on by the truck, causing severe damage and a tragic fatality.

The bus driver, Booncherd, recalled picking up passengers from Phrae and was in the right lane when the truck, initially in the left lane, suddenly swerved into his path, leading to the collision. The 29 year old truck driver, Ampol, had just refilled his vehicle at the gas station and was negotiating the U-turn when he failed to see the approaching bus, resulting in the crash, reported KhaoSod.

Police Sergeant Major Salee Duangupra, an investigator from the Muang Phitsanulok Police Station, was notified of the accident and immediately went to the scene with rescue foundation workers to conduct an investigation and provide assistance.

Initial findings suggest that visibility issues at the U-turn may have contributed to the accident. The police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and assess any contributing factors.

In related news, the Thap Sakae bus accident’s tragic toll rises to 15 as Mantira Deema, a 29 year old survivor, succumbs to severe injuries, adding another heartbreaking chapter to the devastating incident. Read more about the Thap Sakae bus accident.