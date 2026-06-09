Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 4:25 PM
116 1 minute read
Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

A bus driver is among three people police plan to levy charges against over the fatal train-bus collision on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Bangkok, which killed eight people and injured more than 30 others on May 16.

The crash happened beneath Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station when a container train hit public bus No. 206. Police previously said the train driver tested positive for drugs and was operating without a licence.

Police Colonel Kamphon Rattanaprateep, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said investigators have not yet sent the case file to prosecutors.

He said they are waiting for forensic reports on the bus server, paint traces from the bus and train, and the crash scene examination.

Train driver found positive with drug after fatal collision in Bangkok
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The three people expected to face charges are the bus driver, the train driver, and the railway barrier operator.

The bus driver faces an allegation of reckless driving causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage.

The train driver faces allegations of negligence causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage, as well as using a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine.

Related Articles

The railway barrier operator faces an allegation of negligence causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage.

Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | News by Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Officials also found cars and motorcycles obstructing the area on the day of the crash. Honekrasae reported that the Department of Rail Transport has filed a complaint and is confirming the identities of those involved.

Kamphon said the matter may be separated into another case if more offenders are identified.

Six of the eight families of those killed in the Thailand train bus collision on May 16 have received compensation, with charges filed against the train driver and motorists found blocking the tracks, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkaskulkiat announced.

Latest Thailand News
Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues

3 minutes ago
Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision

32 minutes ago
Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Row erupts over missing first-prize lottery ticket in Sukhothai

44 minutes ago
UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative | Thaiger Thailand News

UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

2 hours ago
Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy, injures his parents

2 hours ago
2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

3 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia | Thaiger Events

Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

3 hours ago
Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

3 hours ago
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger Phuket News

British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

3 hours ago
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

5 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

5 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

6 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

7 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

7 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

7 hours ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

23 hours ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

1 day ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

1 day ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

1 day ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

1 day ago
Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

1 day ago
Grandfather&#8217;s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Grandfather’s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
&#8216;No Thai events left&#8217; if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | Thaiger Thailand News

‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local

1 day ago
7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister | Thaiger Central Thailand News

7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 4:25 PM
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.