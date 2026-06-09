Bus driver among three facing charges over Bangkok train collision
A bus driver is among three people police plan to levy charges against over the fatal train-bus collision on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Bangkok, which killed eight people and injured more than 30 others on May 16.
The crash happened beneath Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station when a container train hit public bus No. 206. Police previously said the train driver tested positive for drugs and was operating without a licence.
Police Colonel Kamphon Rattanaprateep, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said investigators have not yet sent the case file to prosecutors.
He said they are waiting for forensic reports on the bus server, paint traces from the bus and train, and the crash scene examination.
The three people expected to face charges are the bus driver, the train driver, and the railway barrier operator.
The bus driver faces an allegation of reckless driving causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage.
The train driver faces allegations of negligence causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage, as well as using a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine.
The railway barrier operator faces an allegation of negligence causing death, serious injury, bodily injury, and property damage.
Officials also found cars and motorcycles obstructing the area on the day of the crash. Honekrasae reported that the Department of Rail Transport has filed a complaint and is confirming the identities of those involved.
Kamphon said the matter may be separated into another case if more offenders are identified.
Six of the eight families of those killed in the Thailand train bus collision on May 16 have received compensation, with charges filed against the train driver and motorists found blocking the tracks, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkaskulkiat announced.
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