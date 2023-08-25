Bus crash leaves young boy battling life-threatening injuries in Thailand

Bus crash illustration, freepik.

A ten year old boy was seriously injured when a minibus, operated by a joint bus company under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land Transport, struck the motorbike he was riding with his mother. The boy was thrown from the bike and subsequently run over by the bus.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries including a ruptured bladder, damaged spleen, and broken pelvis in the unfortunate bus crash. Despite undergoing three surgeries and spending two weeks in an Intensive Care Unit at a renowned public hospital, neither the bus driver, the joint bus company, nor the Department of Land Transport has offered any form of compensation or visited the boy.

The boy’s mother, Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the Paveena Foundation, expressed her disappointment and frustration at the lack of empathy and responsibility shown by the parties involved in this bus crash. She intends to seek justice for her son by liaising with Police Lieutenant Colonel Atthaphon Wong, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Narawut Raksa Wong, superintendent of Din Daeng Police Station, to expedite the case and ensure justice is served promptly.

She also plans to hold the bus driver, the joint bus company, and the Department of Land Transport accountable for the bus crash incident. The Paveena Foundation will closely monitor the case, reported Sanook.

The mother revealed that her son is due to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, August 29, to recuperate at home in preparation for a fourth surgery scheduled for six to eight weeks later. However, she is extremely worried as her son is still bleeding from his wounds, unable to walk, and requires daily wound cleaning following the aftermath of the fatal bus crash.

The incision, extending from below his navel to his chest, and the wound on his pelvis where a metal rod was inserted, need to be cleaned daily. Additionally, his urinary catheter also needs daily cleaning.

The mother is concerned about the risk of infection once they return home. The Paveena Foundation will coordinate with Wimut Hospital to provide care for the boy and to look after his post-operative wounds during this period.

