Bus crash in Khon Kaen: Injured passengers taken to hospital

A bus crash occurred yesterday morning at 6.30am when a Sri Mongkol Transport Co. Ltd bus lost control and collided with an electrical pole on the bypass road in Khon Kaen. The bus, travelling from Kanchanaburi to Nong Khai, careered off the road and onto its side. There were several injured passengers.

The bus had the registration number 10-8613 Nakhon Ratchasima, and the accident took place near Non Rueang intersection, Ban Kho, Khon Kaen.

The bus driver, 58 year old Sithichai Boonsan suffered significant injuries including two broken legs and a torn lung due to the impact. Emergency services from the Khon Kaen Highway Police, Sa Wang Foundation, Khon Kaen Samakkhi Uthit, and Sri Nakhon Hospital rushed to the scene, quickly transporting the injured passengers to the hospital.

Passengers reported that the bus had picked up passengers from Khon Kaen 3 bus station and was en route to Udon Thani and Nong Khai when the incident occurred. Heavy rain in the area likely caused the road to become slippery, leading to the driver losing control. Preliminary reports indicate 29 minor injuries with nine individuals transported to the hospital for treatment.

The bus company promptly arranged a replacement bus to take the uninjured passengers to their destinations. One passenger recounted the moments leading up to the accident. Their bus had departed from Khon Kaen 3 Bus Station and was not speeding before reaching the accident site, a curved section of the road. The bus began swaying uncontrollably before slamming into the electric pole and overturning, reported KhaoSod.

Passengers worked together to break the bus windows to escape. A passenger who had been involved in two accidents attributed his lack of injuries to the amulet of Luang Pu Thuat from Wat Chang Hai, Pattani province, that he was wearing. The revered amulet, which was also placed at the front of the bus, was undamaged in the incident.

