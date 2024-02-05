Bus and truck collide on Highway 7, 13 injured, severe traffic

A collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a busy motorway resulted in 13 injuries and severe traffic congestion. The incident occurred at 1.25pm today when a bus, carrying approximately 30-40 passengers from Ekkamai to Pattaya, struck a trailer truck.

The accident on the motorway (Highway 7) at the 37.6-kilometer mark towards Map Ta Phut prompted Highway Police from Unit 1, Division 8 of the Highway Patrol, and the Lat Krabang service unit to investigate. They found that the bus had collided with a container truck, causing the truck to overturn and block three left lanes, while the bus obstructed the right lane at the 38-kilometer mark. The resulting traffic backup extended for 4 kilometres.

Emergency services promptly transported the injured to Chularat 7 Hospital and efforts to clear the obstructing vehicles and restore normal traffic flow were underway.

The FM91 Trafficpro page posted about the accident, highlighting the moment of impact and the immediate aftermath. The page is known for its timely updates on road safety and traffic conditions, serving as a critical resource for travellers and local commuters alike.

The bus, originating from Ekkamai, is a popular mode of transportation for tourists and locals heading to the coastal city of Pattaya in Chon Buri Province. This route is frequented by those seeking a quick getaway to the beachside attractions.

This mishap serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel and the importance of road safety measures. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest that no fatalities have occurred, although the number of injured stands at 13.

Traffic management

Traffic congestion remains a significant issue following such incidents, with the motorway being a critical artery connecting various parts of the region. The quick response of emergency services and traffic management officials is crucial in such situations to ensure the swift and safe clearing of the site and the provision of necessary aid to those affected.

Follow us on :













The incident has garnered attention on social media, with many expressing concern for the injured and urging authorities to take further steps to enhance road safety. The swift action by first responders and hospital staff has been commended, as they continue to provide care for the injured passengers.

As the situation on the motorway is being managed, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes or expect delays while travelling in the area. The ongoing investigation will aim to determine the cause of the collision and assess any potential safety improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future, reported KhaoSod.