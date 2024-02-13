Burmese woman stabs employer to steal cash and gold necklace

Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรช้างเผือก จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

Police arrested a Burmese woman who stabbed her Thai employer to steal 30,000 baht in cash and a gold necklace in a house in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Officers from the Chang Puak Police Station were alerted to the attack and theft in the middle of the night on February 10. They rushed to the incident scene at a house in the Chang Puak district of Chiang Mai and found the victim, Suphattra, waiting for help with multiple stab wounds to her chest, left arm and back.

Suphattra told police that her 19 year old employee, named Weawdao, entered her bedroom while she was asleep. Weawdao made a noise that woke Suphattra. As soon as Weawdao realised that Suphattra was awake, she approached and stabbed her repeatedly.

The 46 year old tried to defend herself by throwing various objects at her but to no avail. Weawdao continued to attack her. She fled, found a hiding place and contacted the police.

Suphattra was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but she is now in stable condition. According to Supattha, Weawdao searched for valuables and managed to escape the scene with 30,000 baht in cash and a gold necklace worth about 9,000 baht.

Officers checked security cameras at the house and nearby and were able to arrest Waewdao yesterday, February 12, at the house of his older brother in Lamphun province. A dark blue bag containing US$100 (about 3,600 baht) and 7,500 baht in cash, a stolen gold necklace and a 12-inch knife used in the crime were seized.

Waewdao told police that she worked as a babysitter at the house for about five months. She admitted to the attack and said she wanted money for her brother. Her brother is a soldier in Myanmar and desperately needs some money.

Waewdao asked her employer to pay her salary in advance because she and her brother needed it urgently but her employer would not agree to the advance payment. Waewdao said she was angry and decided to attack her employer for money.

Waewdao went into hiding at her brother’s house in Lamphum province and prepared to flee Thailand but was arrested before she could leave.

Waewdao was charged under Section 340: committing theft by assaulting the victim and using a vehicle to facilitate the crime. The penalty is a minimum of five to ten years imprisonment and a fine of at least 100,000 to 200,000 baht.