Burmese woman arrested forcing 15 year old daughter into prostitution

A Thai man filed a complaint against his ex-wife for forcing their 15 year old daughter into prostitution at a resort in the central province of Saraburi.

The 37 year old Thai man, named A, accompanied by his daughter’s school teacher, Baan Mor Police Station officers to arrest his former Burmese wife, 37 year old Mamiao, yesterday, September 11

A explained that he was divorced from his wife and his daughter lived with her mother since they split up. However, his daughter recently ran away from home to stay with her friends and stopped going to school. The teenage girl’s father later found out about her absence from school when her teacher came to his house looking for her.

A later found his daughter and discovered why she had left home.

The teenage girl, named Suay revealed that her mother had been pimping her to men at a resort where her mother worked. Suay said she was not the only girl being pimped into prostitution. There were other teenage girls whom the mother would summon when the perverted men asked.

Suay explained that she had to run away from home because a client liked her and tried to take her to live with him.

According to the victim, they were paid 1,500 to 5,000 baht each time, and clients ranged from a local man to a school principal and a high-ranking politician.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for the woman and arrested her the same day. Mamiao admitted her crime adding that she had to pimp out her daughter and others in prostitution because she was a single mother and needed money to raise her daughter.

Mamiao confessed that she had five to six regular clients. The money she received was between 1,000 and 2,000 baht each time, not 5,000 baht as her daughter claimed.

Mamiao was charged with two offences, including…

Section 64 of the Immigration Act: entering the kingdom illegally. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 50,000 baht.

Section 6 of the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution: Operating human trafficking from child prostitution. Act against the victims aged over 15 years old but not over 18 years old, the penalty will be imprisonment from six to 15 years and a fine from 600,000 to 1,500,000 baht.

Police officers are now conducting an investigation to identify the rest of the girls involved and to identify the clients.

Some Thai media outlets reported that one of the politicians is a current member of Parliament.

