Burmese man shot dead by Thai police in Prachuap Khiri Khan after knife attack

A tragic incident unfolded today in the Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province when a 30 year old Burmese man was shot dead by local police. The man, reportedly suffering from a mental breakdown, had threatened villagers with a knife, leading to a police intervention that resulted in his death.

Upon receiving the report of Ao Ko’s erratic behaviour, officers from the Kui Buri Police Station, led by Deputy Inspector Vattanachai Kirinil, rushed to the scene. They found Ao Ko outside a row of nine rental rooms, brandishing a knife in each hand.

Despite the officers’ efforts to pacify him using a stun gun and a baton, Ao Ko continued his aggressive behaviour, forcing the police to retreat.

In the ensuing chaos, Police Lance Corporal Theeraphat Jansuk, who was part of the investigation team, tripped and fell. Ao Ko took this opportunity to attack Theeraphat, slashing his left arm with the knife. In self-defence, Theeraphat fired two shots from his 9mm pistol, fatally wounding Ao Ko.

Theeraphat said he fired two shots to protect himself.

At the scene, investigators found two 9mm bullet casings, another knife measuring 40 centimetres in length, and a police radio, reported KhaoSod.

Strange behaviour

Thirty-nine year old Preecha Oeid, said Ao Ko was acting strangely, pacing back and forth in front of their room with a knife. Despite Preecha’s attempts to calm him down, Ao Ko refused to listen and even threatened Preecha, who had to flee and call for police assistance.

Preecha further revealed that Ao Ko had similar episodes of mental instability approximately two months ago, during which he had harmed himself with a knife and threatened villagers. At that time, however, the police were able to intervene before any serious harm was done.

“He was as agile as a monkey, able to climb trees quickly. He had a tattoo of Hanuman on his back.”

Deputy Inspector Vattanachai, who led the police response team, confirmed that they had received a radio report about a mentally unstable man threatening villagers.

On arriving at the scene and witnessing Ao Ko’s aggressive behaviour, they attempted to subdue him using a stun gun. However, Ao Ko recovered quickly and continued to attack the police, leading to the fatal shooting.

Following an initial investigation, the body was transported to the hospital for a detailed examination. The police are proceeding with further legal action in this case.

