Burmese boxing coach killed in Tak, murderers remain at large

Photo via KaojorleukPhoto via Kaojorleuk

Police are searching for the murderers of a Burmese boxing coach in the Mae Sot district in the northern province of Tak.

The lifeless body of an 18 year old Burmese man, identified as Ko, was found on the side of the Mae Sot-Umphang Road in the Mae Sot district of Tak on January 3. Ko was in black boxer shorts. His palms were pressed together as if he was trying to beg for his life.

Mae Sot Police Station officers discovered a stab wound to his back but the weapon used in the crime has not yet been found. His body is undergoing an autopsy at Nae Sot Hospital.

Locals living near the scene told police that the community held a new year boxing competition before Ko’s dead body was discovered. They said they heard people having a heated argument but were afraid to check on the incident and feared for their safety.

One of the locals spotted Ko’s body under some banana trees. The local thought Ko was drunk and fell asleep there but was shocked to discover that he was dead.

The police reviewed CCTV footage from the event and determined that Ko’s friend emerged victorious in the boxing competition that night. Their celebration, however, was short-lived, as a group of men approached and engaged them in an argument, thought to be related to the boxing competition.

Ko and two companions were seen fleeing from the group but the pursuers caught up with them and initiated an attack. This forced Ko and his friends to escape in different directions. While the two friends managed to evade the assault, Ko sought refuge under the banana trees but was unable to avoid the attackers and tragically succumbed to a fatal beating.

The police, in a statement to Channel 7, disclosed that efforts were underway to apprehend the group of assailants. However, the task was proving challenging due to the local familiarity of the group, enabling them to navigate escape routes effectively. Officers suspect that the perpetrators may have already fled the province or even the country.