Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 3:32 PM
2 minutes read
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car
Photo via Banmuang

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Buriram, with the car later traced to a temple where a monk who regularly drove it had disappeared. A search of his room also uncovered a bottle of white spirits.

The incident occurred at around 6pm yesterday, October 27, on a village road in Ban Yang subdistrict, Mueang Buriram district.

Emergency responders found 21 year old Rujikorn unconscious and without signs of life. They performed CPR before taking her to Buriram Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

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The silver Toyota involved in the collision reportedly drove away without stopping.

A 21 year old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Buriram, with the car later found at a temple where the monk who owned it had disappeared.
Photo via Thairath

Rujikorn’s aunt, 49 year old Sanan, said they had just finished gathering rice that had been drying beside the road and packing it into sacks.

After finishing their work, Sanan heard a loud crash and saw a car speeding away. She initially thought it had struck an object, but when she called out to her niece and received no response, she went looking for her.

She found Rujikorn lying nearly 20 metres from where she had been hit.

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Sanan immediately contacted emergency services. Another witness who was driving behind the Toyota also reported seeing the car hit Rujikorn before leaving the scene.

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A separate witness, 28 year old Khwanchai, pursued the car on his motorcycle while recording its movements on his phone.

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A 21 year old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Buriram, with the car later found at a temple where the monk who owned it had disappeared.
Photo via Banmuang

He said the driver repeatedly changed direction and headed towards central Buriram, apparently aware of being followed. After nearly an hour, Khwanchai located the abandoned vehicle at Wat Si Sawang, approximately 5 kilometres from the crash site.

He alerted police, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Further enquiries at the temple revealed that the car belonged to 55 year old monk Itthirit, also known as Phra Dao, who had recently moved to the temple.

Another monk said Phra Dao regularly used the Toyota and was seen driving it into the temple at approximately 7.30pm on the night of the crash before entering his accommodation.

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A 21 year old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Buriram, with the car later found at a temple where the monk who owned it had disappeared.
Photo via Thairath

When residents and police arrived to investigate, Phra Dao was no longer there. He had not been seen again by the following morning.

A search of his room uncovered a bottle of white spirits and a plate of pork larb. Police have not established whether either item was connected to events before or after the collision.

Mueang Buriram police have seized the car for examination and are reviewing CCTV footage along its route, together with Khwanchai’s video.

Investigators are also searching for Phra Dao to question him and establish whether he was driving the car when it struck Rujikorn.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 28, 2026, 3:32 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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