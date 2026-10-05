Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 3:26 PM
1 minute read
Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables
Photo via SiamNews

A restaurant owner in Buriram was attacked with a broken glass bottle on October 2 after he asked a customer and his friends not to dance on a table at his restaurant.

The 29 year old owner, Somchai Kueapram, filed a complaint with officers at Ban Gruand Police Station after the incident at his restaurant in Ban Gruad district, Buriram. He also handed CCTV footage of the incident to police as evidence.

Somchai told police and news agencies that a 28 year old customer, identified as Anantasak, attacked him with a broken glass bottle, leaving him with a wound that required 47 stitches.

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Restaurant owner attacked by customer
Photo via SiamNews

According to Somchai, the restaurant was crowded that night, and the incident occurred shortly before the final house band finished its performance. An upbeat song prompted many customers to dance.

Somchai said he noticed two groups of customers arguing after one person stood on a table to dance. He intervened to prevent the disagreement from escalating.

Somchai said Anantasak then became dissatisfied with his intervention. He initially believed the disagreement had ended, but Anantasak allegedly picked up a glass bottle, broke it and attacked him with the broken bottle.

Buriram man injured in attack by restaurant customer
Photo via SiamNews

Employees took Somchai to hospital for treatment. The restaurant attack was reported to police, but officers have not said whether Anantasak was summoned or arrested.

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Somchai said he prohibited customers from dancing on tables for safety reasons. He added that he had opened the restaurant only about a month before the incident and did not expect such an incident to occur.

The restaurant owner urged customers at restaurants and bars to follow house rules and listen when staff intervene, saying businesses should provide entertainment and enjoyment without causing injuries.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 3:26 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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