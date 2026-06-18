Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 10:09 AM
222 1 minute read
Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

A police officer opened fire outside a fitness centre in Buriram yesterday, June 17, killing his wife and injuring her mother. The suspect was detained at the scene by fitness trainers before police arrived.

Officers from Nang Rong Police Station and rescuers from the Siam Ruamjai Pu-in Foundation responded to the incident outside a two-storey fitness centre behind Sra Ya Ma Market in Buriram province at around 3.20pm.

The deceased woman, identified as 37 year old Treeraya, also known as Bam, was found outside the fitness centre with a gunshot wound to the head. Rescue workers were unable to save her.

Police kills wife
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

Nearby, Treeraya’s mother, 58 year old Mantana, was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is now reported to be in stable condition, according to ThaiRath.

The suspect was identified as Police Captain Teerapong. He attempted to leave the scene but was detained by two fitness trainers who restrained him until officers arrived.

Video footage shared by Channel 8 showed one trainer holding the gunman from behind while another struck him in an effort to prevent him from escaping.

Police kills wife and injures her mother in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

The actions of the two trainers received widespread praise on Thai social media, with many users commenting on the risks involved in confronting an armed suspect.

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A witness told ThaiRath that she saw the accused place an arm around Mantana’s neck before allegedly shooting her in the shoulder. The witness further claimed that he then called out to Treeraya, saying, “Bam, come here!” before allegedly shooting her in the head.

According to ThaiRath, Treeraya and Teerapong had two children together, aged nine and five. The couple had lived separately for more than three years but had not formally completed divorce proceedings.

Police caught for murder in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์

Reports stated that Treeraya had sought a divorce from her husband, while he allegedly opposed the separation. Police initially suspected jealousy may have been a factor in the incident, although the investigation is ongoing.

ThaiRath reported that Treeraya and her family were well known in Nang Rong and Nong Ki districts and were regarded as a wealthy local family.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 10:09 AM
222 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.