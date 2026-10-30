Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 1:57 PM
1 minute read
Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh

A monk in Buriram was disrobed after a video showing him displaying affection towards a woman at a pizza shop went viral on social media.

The monk admitted that the woman was his girlfriend before he entered the monkhood and that they had also consumed alcohol together inside a temple.

The video circulated online yesterday, October 29, showing the monk walking alongside a woman wearing a grey tank top and short jeans.

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The pair stopped at a pizza stall, where the woman sat on a chair outside the shop. The footage appeared to show the monk touching her head and hair and behaving playfully towards her.

Thai monk caught visiting pizza shop with woman
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh

Under Buddhist monastic rules, monks are prohibited from physical contact with women. The person who recorded the footage also claimed that both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The pair reportedly bought a box of pizza before returning together to a nearby temple.

The footage prompted criticism on social media, particularly among residents. Officers from Lahansai Police Station investigated the incident and identified the monk as 48 year old Wiroj.

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During questioning, Wiroj told police that the woman was his girlfriend before he entered the monkhood. He said she visited him on the day of the incident and asked him to buy her pizza. Wiroj also admitted that he had consumed alcohol with the woman inside the temple.

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Buriram monk disrobed
Photo via Facebook/ Tuug Hhggh

Police ordered him to leave the monkhood following the incident. However, no legal punishment was issued against either person, as police said no criminal offence had been committed.

The case follows other controversies involving Buddhist monks in Thailand. In September, an abbot in Ayutthaya was arrested over alleged fraud involving more than 100 million baht and a relationship with a woman who worked at the temple. Explicit footage of the pair circulated on social media following his arrest.

Another case was reported in Loei in March, when a monk was accused of having a relationship with a woman. Both were also accused of tricking elderly men into participating in a lewd ritual.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 1:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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