Burger King Thailand’s meaty masterpiece: Bun-believable triple patty delight for carnivores

Photo via Facebook/ Burger King Thailand

No more teasing! The prayers and requests of meat lovers have been finally answered by Burger King Thailand, the franchise officially launched their Real Meat Burger offering burger buns with three meat patties at 339 baht.

On Monday, July 16, the official Burger King Thailand Facebook page celebrated the positive feedback of their Real Cheese Burger by sharing tantalising ideas of other ‘real burgers’ including the real buns burger, real pickle burger, real tomato burger, real onion burger, and real lettuce burger.

Thai netizens eagerly anticipated the opportunity to try each of these creations, but the fast food restaurant announced that the selections were just for fun, not for sale. Loyal followers of the burger shop begged for more varieties of real burgers, promising to give them a chance regardless of the outcome.

One netizen commented that he was looking forward to trying a real meat burger if the shop would be generous enough to offer it. Given the potential cost of incorporating pure meat into the burger, it seemed unlikely that this dream would become a reality.

To everyone’s surprise, Burger King Thailand made their customers’ wishes come true by announcing the arrival of the new Real Meat Burger yesterday. The page shared pictures of the Real Meat Burger with three meat patties to 100 meat patties. the page stated in the pictures’ caption…

“This is what you desire? Have It Your Way, for meat lovers! The Real Meat Burger is a burger for meat lovers. Each patty is flame-grilled to perfection, delivering a succulent and juicy experience. Nothing artificial. The buns with three meat patties are available at 339 baht. Add more patties at 100 baht each. You can have it this way for real! When ordering in-store, kindly inform the staff that you prefer a patty-only burger without any vegetables or sauces.”

Burger King Thailand also provided the prices for adventurous foodies seeking to embark on the meaty challenge. A burger with four meat patties costs 439 baht, with five meat patties costing 539 baht, 10 meat patties costing 1,039 baht, and 100 patties costing 10,039 baht.

The announcement of the Real Meat Burger left pork lovers jealous. However, the page admin later confirmed that pork patties were also available as well.

Their marketing campaign is considered successful as each post of the real burger garnered more than 10,000 reactions from Thai netizens. The latest post of Real Meat Burger gained nearly 20,000 reactions, 4,000 comments, and 12,000 shares.

Burger King Thailand did not mention how long they will offer the Real Meat Burger to customers. We suggest the meat lover give it a try before it sold out.