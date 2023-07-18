Bun-believable! Burger King Thailand takes it to the next level with real burgers that ketchup to your cravings

Photo via Facebook/ Burger King Thailand

In response to the positive feedback received for the Real Cheeseburger, Burger King Thailand delighted its fans by teasing them with a variety of real burgers from real bun burgers to real ketchup burgers. Many netizens tickled by Burger King’s latest suggestions requested the menu items to be available for real.

Burger King Thailand last week rocked the fast food industry by launching its signature called Real Cheeseburger. The burger came with only two ingredients, cheese and buns. The restaurant advertised that the burger was crafted to satisfy cheese lovers as it offered 20 slices of American cheese at an affordable price of only 109 baht.

The burger received very good feedback from Thai foodies. Some ordered the burger to give it a try while the others ordered them for snapshots for their social media feeds.

Following the success of the Real Cheeseburger, the official Facebook page of Burger King Thailand shared pictures of a variety of real burgers yesterday, July 17, the franchise emphasised that customers can design their favourite burgers with them according to their slogan, “Have it Your Way.”

The real burgers in the post include the real buns burger, real pickle burger, real tomato burger, real onion burger, and real lettuce burger. Each burger is packed with its key ingredients, much like the beloved Real Cheeseburger.

The post drew the attention of many Thai netizens before the page admin announced that these real burgers were only for fun not for sale. The admit later shared another version of real burgers including real sauce burgers, real sesame burgers, real mayonnaise burgers, and real BBQ burgers.

Thai netizens flooded the comment session with requests for their special burger, and most of the comments requested Burger King to offer a real meat burger with a stack of succulent meat. The others urged the burger shop to make all of the real burger selections real.

In a separate announcement today, the page also revealed that the Real Cheeseburger had completely sold out since July 13. The latest item launched at Burger King Thailand is the Kanom Krok Pie which is a pie inspired by the Thai traditional dessert called Kanom Krok, also known as Thai coconut pancakes.