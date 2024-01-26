Bueng Kan family mourns as man with kidney issues found dead

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A family in Bueng Kan province faced a tragic loss when a 47 year old man unexpectedly died at home. The man, who held a Master’s degree, was found unresponsive in his bathroom yesterday, January 25. The local police, led by Deputy Inspector Kritphak Muakswai, were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene alongside medical personnel from Bueng Kan Hospital and the Natee Tham rescue team.

Upon entering the bathroom on the ground floor of the house, authorities discovered the body of Chanin (surname withheld) with a one-inch wound on his forehead. It was estimated that he had been dead for no less than four hours, as his body was already stiff.

Chanin’s 70 year old mother, Jandee (surname withheld), informed the police that her son had been living with his parents after obtaining his Master’s degree from Ramkhamhaeng University. He had not been employed due to ongoing health issues, including kidney failure, which had worsened over the previous year, requiring dialysis. Despite his condition, Chanin was capable of caring for himself and customarily took his bath around 2pm daily.

On the day of the incident, Jandee had left the house for errands and upon returning in the evening, she couldn’t find her son. After calling out for him with no response, she went to check the back of the house where the bathroom door was locked from the inside. Neighbours were called to help open the door, and that was when Chanin’s lifeless body was found, reported KhaoSod.

The family’s sorrow was compounded by the fact that the father was undergoing medical treatment in Bangkok, staying with a daughter. Additionally, just last year, 2023, the family lost their elder son, a police officer, to a heart attack. Despite the untimely deaths of two young family members, the relatives did not suspect foul play and proceeded with traditional funeral rites for Chanin.

This sequence of events has left the family grappling with grief and misfortune, as they mourn the loss of another loved one. The community has come together to support the bereaved family as they navigate through this difficult period.

