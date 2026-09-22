Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Buakaw brings Muay Thai to Washington DC festival
Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek demonstrated Thailand’s national martial art before crowds at the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival in Washington.

Thai Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek brought the country’s national martial art to the heart of the United States capital with a live demonstration at the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival.

Buakaw appeared before festivalgoers on Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, DC, on Saturday, September 19, demonstrating Muay Thai techniques and introducing audiences to the sport’s cultural traditions.

Buakaw Banchamek strikes a Muay Thai pose on stage with the US Capitol behind him
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

The performance gave visitors a close view of the punches, kicks, knee strikes and elbow techniques for which Muay Thai is known. It also presented the sport as part of Thailand’s cultural heritage rather than solely as a form of professional combat.

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Buakaw Banchamek raises his knee during a Muay Thai demonstration on the festival stage
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

Organisers named Buakaw as one of the festival’s headline guests. Images and reports from the event showed the veteran fighter performing on stage before a large audience gathered in the city centre.

Crowds gather on Pennsylvania Avenue to watch Buakaw Banchamek demonstrate Muay Thai
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

Thai culture takes over Pennsylvania Avenue

The third annual Sawasdee DC Thai Festival was organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington. The free event ran from 11am to 7pm along Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Sixth streets.

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Food and craft stalls line Pennsylvania Avenue during the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

This year’s festival carried the theme “Harmonious Vibes, Creative Heartbeats, Thailand & America @250”, connecting Thai-American cultural relations with celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The organisers transformed the avenue into a series of interactive areas known as the Thai Vibes Districts. More than 40 vendors offered Thai food, desserts and drinks, while other zones featured handicrafts, workshops, traditional massage, wellness activities, music, dance and cultural displays.

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Muay Thai demonstrations formed part of the Rhythm Station, while the main stage and Royal Thai Embassy showcase were located in the Thailand Station.

A festival visitor kicks the pads held by Buakaw Banchamek during a Muay Thai demonstration
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

The entertainment programme also included Thai singer and musical theatre performer Gun Napat, rapper JR Bubblegum, singer and vocal coach Non Thiya, and girl group MY EYES. Actors Pancake Khemanit and Willie McIntosh served as the event’s emcees.

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The festival celebrated 193 years of formal relations between Thailand and the United States. Bangkok and Washington also have a municipal connection dating to 1962, when Bangkok became the US capital’s first sister city.

Buakaw Banchamek holds a low Muay Thai stance on stage in front of the US Capitol
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

Buakaw promotes Muay Thai beyond the ring

Buakaw, whose real name is Sombat Banchamek, is one of the most internationally recognised Thai fighters. He won the K-1 World MAX championship in 2004 and 2006, achievements that helped introduce Muay Thai and Thai kickboxing to audiences far beyond Southeast Asia.

Buakaw Banchamek speaks to the audience on stage at the Sawasdee DC Thai Festival
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

The 44-year-old has increasingly appeared at overseas cultural and sporting events in addition to competing. Before travelling to Washington, he led Muay Thai demonstrations and masterclasses in Spain during September, including events in Marbella and Tenerife.

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His Washington appearance continued a relationship with the Sawasdee DC festival that began at its inaugural edition in 2023. That event, held on the National Mall to mark 190 years of Thai-US diplomatic relations, also featured Buakaw and attracted more than 30,000 visitors, according to the Royal Thai Embassy.

He returned when the festival was revived in 2025, when organisers again used his Muay Thai demonstrations as one of the programme’s main cultural attractions.

Buakaw Banchamek kneels in a traditional Muay Thai pose on the festival stage
Photo via Facebook/Banchamek Gym

The festival moved from the National Mall to Pennsylvania Avenue for its 2026 edition, placing Thai food, performance, wellness and sport along one of Washington’s best-known streets.

For Buakaw, the event provided another opportunity to present Muay Thai as both a competitive sport and a living Thai tradition to audiences who may never have watched it at close range.

In similar news

Buakaw Banchamek showcases Muay Thai at Paris 2024

Professional Muay Thai fighter trains Thai and US troops

What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights?

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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