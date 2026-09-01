Bryde’s whale ‘Mali’ dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact

A Bryde’s whale was found dead on the Samut Prakan coast on August 30, with a post-mortem examination later finding that it died from severe impact injuries to its head and jaw.

The 10.7-metre whale was discovered near a seawall in Bang Pu subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan district. A team of veterinarians and marine experts examined the carcass the following day.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said the whale was a juvenile male that had been in good physical condition. Despite the carcass beginning to decompose and some parts being missing, its tissue and blubber remained between 2.8 and 4 centimetres thick.

The examination found severe injuries around the head, including bruising, internal bleeding and a fractured upper jaw, with fragments of bone embedded in surrounding tissue.

Part of the whale’s stomach and intestines had also been forced through the abdominal wall and beneath the skin due to a severe impact from a blunt object. The impact tore muscle and connective tissue along the whale’s side.

Veterinarians concluded that the whale died from severe trauma to its head and jaw, resulting in shock and blood loss.

Based on its physical characteristics and records of whale sightings in the Gulf of Thailand, the DMCR believes the whale was Mali, the sixth calf of a Bryde’s whale known as Kanya.

Following the discovery, the DMCR urged fishing boats, tour operators and transport vessels travelling through Bryde’s whale habitats in the upper Gulf of Thailand to reduce their speed and keep their distance from the animals.

The department advised vessels to maintain enough distance to spot whales and stop safely. Boats should also avoid approaching whales too closely, crossing their path or suddenly heading towards groups of whales.

The DMCR said the measures would help prevent collisions between vessels and Bryde’s whales in the upper Gulf of Thailand.

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