Brutal murder of Pattaya ride-hail driver sparks 18-kilometre police chase

A brutal murder in Pattaya led to a police chase spanning over 18 kilometres after a 31 year old Grab and Bolt driver, named Thanathip, was found dead from stab wounds before his body was burnt with four tyres in an apparent effort to cover the crime.

The suspects, believed to be a 22 year old man named Wa and his 16 year old female accomplice, named Ice (pseudonym), fled to Phitsanulok but were eventually apprehended in an apartment complex.

The shocking incident took place in the Huay Yai Police jurisdiction before the body was moved to the Nong Prue area, approximately 18 kilometres away. The victim, Thanathip, was lured to Wat Nong Yai in Na Klua, Banglamung, Chon Buri, under the pretence of a passenger pick-up. Upon arrival, it is claimed that a payment dispute ensued which led to Thanathip being fatally stabbed.

The culprits identified as Wa, and Ice, reportedly loaded the body into Thanathip’s Toyota Yaris, bearing the license plate KH7103 Ubon Ratchathani. They attempted to cover their tracks by setting the body on fire with stolen motorcycle tyres in the Nong Prue area.

Police Major General Somprasong Yenthuam, Commander of Region 2, ordered Police Lieutenant Colonel Theerachai Chumnanam, Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression Division Region 2, to track down the suspects.

Their movements led the police to Phitsanulok where they were hiding out. The assistance of Police Lieutenant Colonel Sawai Krutphasuk, Chief of Crime Suppression Division Region 6, and Police Colonel Sarawut Khanin, Deputy Chief of Crime Suppression Division Region 6, was sought to apprehend the perpetrators.

Follow us on :













Wa and Ice were eventually arrested at an apartment in Mueang, Phitsanulok. Wa confessed to the crime, explaining that after the murder, he and his accomplice drove to Bangkok to sell the victim’s car. They then travelled to Mo Chit Bus Terminal by train before taking a bus to Phitsanulok to evade the police.

Police handed over the suspects to the Region 2 authorities to proceed with legal actions. The tragic case has shocked the community and raised serious concerns about the safety of ride-hail drivers. As the case continues to unfold, it serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with the profession, reported KhaoSod.