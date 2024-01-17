Bruno Mars reaches for the Bangkok stars in March extravaganza

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Promoter Live Nation Tero unveiled the ticket prices for the upcoming Bruno Mars concert in Bangkok this March.

The Grammy-winning American maestro is set to grace the stage at Rajamangala National Stadium on March 30, promising a musical spectacle that fans won’t want to miss. Ticket prices, ranging from 2,000 to 11,000 baht, cater to all music enthusiasts ready to groove to the beats of the 38 year old US singer-songwriter.

The pre-sale tickets will be launched at 10am on January 25, with the public round kicking off the following day.

Just last week, the promoter revealed that Mars will be making his triumphant return to Bangkok and Singapore after nearly six years. This revelation coincided with the kickoff of his concert residency in Tokyo, where he wowed the crowd with a rendition of Heavy Rotation by the Japanese girl group AKB48.

This intergalactic concert will mark Bruno’s third appearance in Bangkok, following his debut in 2014 during the Moonshine Jungle Tour and a subsequent visit in 2018 as part of the 24K Magic World Tour, reported KhaoSod English.

Hailing from the tropical paradise of Honolulu, Hawaii, the man behind the musical magic, Peter Gene Hernandez, transformed into the phenomenon known as Bruno Mars. Rising to stardom in 2010 with hits like Nothin’ on You and Billionaire, he continued to captivate the world with chart-topping singles from his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

From disco grooves in Unorthodox Jukebox (2012) to the smooth R&B vibes of 24K Magic (2016), Bruno Mars has consistently pushed musical boundaries. In 2021, he joined forces with Anderson Paak to form Silk Sonic, unleashing the hit Leave the Door Open which claimed top honours at the 64th Grammy Awards.

In related news, breaking records as the first Mandopop artist to grace the iconic Rajamangala National Stadium, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou left fans breathless in an extraordinary audio-visual journey on December 8 and 9 last year in his concert series, Carnival World Tour.