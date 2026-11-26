The Malaysian daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Wednesday night that Abdullah Munir, the secretary-general of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, had died the previous morning at a hospital in Kedah. He was 75.

Utusan cited a senior figure in the group who asked not to be named. The source said Abdullah suffered a heart attack at his home in Tikam Batu, Kedah, and was taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani, where he died.

BRN is the largest of the armed separatist groups operating in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces. The source described Abdullah, also known as Ustaz Abdul Munir, as one of the longest serving figures in the organisation and said the secretary-general post placed him at the top of its hierarchy.

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That account has not been matched anywhere else. BRN has issued no statement in its own name, and no Thai or Malaysian government body has confirmed the death or said anything about it.

The source said Abdullah took the post about four years ago, succeeding a figure named as Ustaz Mat Ladin. Thai security officials gave a different account in 2017. They told BenarNews then that Doonloh Wae-mano had become chairman of the governing council, and that Abdul Munir, then head of the political wing, was made its secretary.

Abdullah came from Thepha district in Songkhla, according to the same source. He was among the founders of a religious school grouping set up in 1993 that later grew into an Islamic higher education institution in Yala.

His body is being held at the Sungai Petani hospital under the supervision of the Indonesian embassy. That is because he entered Malaysia the second time on an Indonesian passport, the source said.

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The route there was a long one. He first crossed into Malaysia on a Thai passport for security reasons, then travelled on to Indonesia through Batam, married a woman from Tasikmalaya and took Indonesian citizenship.

He returned to Malaysia on that passport, applied for a temporary work pass and settled in Tikam Batu more than 10 years ago. The pass expired long ago. BRN figures are working with Malaysian and Indonesian officials to have him buried in Tikam Batu.

The death matters to Thailand because BRN is the group on the other side of the stalled peace dialogue that Malaysia facilitates. Nobody on either side has said who takes over the post, and the group has not spoken about its leadership at all.

The talks were already under strain. In January, after bombs hit 11 petrol stations across the deep south in one night, army chief of staff and ISOC secretary-general General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat said the dialogue with BRN had to be reviewed to establish what it was achieving.

Violence in the region has continued through this year, including an ambush that wounded a police officer in Narathiwat in October and a night of bombings and arson in Pattani in September. BenarNews reported in 2017 that nearly 7,000 people had died in the conflict since 2004, and the violence has not stopped since.

Source: Utusan Malaysia, BenarNews, Siam Rath and Naewna.

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