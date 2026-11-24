A British woman says she has been left unable to walk and stuck in hospital after a van crash on her 42nd birthday, a day after she arrived for a 10-day solo holiday in Thailand.

Denero Richards arrived in Thailand on October 21 and was riding back from a restaurant in a party van the next day when the crash occurred.

Richards told the Daily Mail she fell asleep during the journey and woke as she was thrown into the air by the impact, and she could not feel her legs. Paramedics and police arrived at the scene after the crash.

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The first hospital X-rayed and scanned her and told her she might need surgery, then stopped treating her when she could not produce her passport or insurance details.

She alleged that staff had a porter wheel her out of the building on a gurney and leave her outside the hospital. Staff then called police, she said.

Richards went to several hospitals, and doctors at a fourth found a fractured knee and bleeding in her lower spine. They told her she would need physiotherapy.

She now uses a wheelchair, crutches and a leg brace to get around. Four members of staff have to lift her into a chair, and she remains in hospital.

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Doctors have told her she is not fit to fly and that her recovery could take about three months.

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The other driver, a Thai woman, reportedly admitted causing the crash but has repeatedly missed meetings arranged to negotiate compensation.

After waiting all day at the police station for talks that never took place, she spent the night there in pain, against medical advice not to sit upright for long, before an ambulance took her back to the hospital where she remains.

Richards said she came to feel she was being treated differently from the Thai driver because of her race, though she said she could not know that for certain.

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She has both autism and ADHD, and said being unable to speak Thai as well as being in an unfamiliar place had made the ordeal overwhelming.

She contacted the British Embassy but has struggled to make sense of the legal information and the lawyer list it gave her.

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Several lawyers reportedly did not reply or turned the case down. One quoted £250 an hour and another £3,800 plus extra fees to take it to court.

Richards has started a GoFundMe appeal to pay for legal help and her journey home.

Crowdfunding has become a common way for British families to pay for care after accidents in Thailand, and in February the family of 23 year old Tiger Duggan raised more than £165,000 after his motorcycle crashed on Koh Samui.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said, “We are supporting a British national who has been injured in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Richards’ travel insurer has agreed to pay for her flight home once she is fit to travel, but she wants the legal case to move forward before she leaves Thailand.

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