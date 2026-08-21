British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 2:40 PM
1 minute read
British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Nine foreign nationals were arrested in a crackdown on illegal work on Koh Tao, Surat Thani, yesterday, August 20, including six British and Spanish diving instructors allegedly working without permits.

Surat Thani Immigration carried out the inspections with Koh Tao Police and other government agencies. The operation followed information found on social media and complaints from tourists.

Six Koh Tao diving instructors from Britain and Spain were arrested after immigration officers found them allegedly working without permits.
Photo via Khaosod

At two diving businesses, officers found six foreign nationals allegedly working as diving instructors without work permits. They included British national Adam and five Spanish nationals identified as Xabier, Pablo, Paulina, Sandra and Nuria.

All six held Destination Thailand Visas (DTVs) and were accused of taking paid work as diving instructors without work permits.

Officials also took action against directors of the companies employing the instructors. They plan to examine financial transactions as part of an investigation into whether nominee arrangements were involved.

Six Koh Tao diving instructors from Britain and Spain were arrested after immigration officers found them allegedly working without permits.
Photo via Khaosod

At a pharmacy, officers arrested Myanmar national Sa Chi Lin, who was allegedly selling modern medicines and collecting payments without a pharmacist supervising the shop. She was accused of working outside the scope of her permitted employment.

Two other Myanmar nationals, Zin Zin Myo and Tin Tin Wai, were arrested at a beauty salon in the Sairee Beach area. Their documents allowed them to work as labourers, but officers found them providing nail and beauty services, which are occupations reserved for Thai nationals.

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Six Koh Tao diving instructors from Britain and Spain were arrested after immigration officers found them allegedly working without permits.
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that all nine suspects were transferred to Koh Tao Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Surat Thani Immigration chief Police Colonel Naruwat Phutthawiro said 47 foreign nationals were arrested on the island between January 1 and August 19 for offences involving foreign employment and immigration laws, drugs and other criminal offences.

Six Koh Tao diving instructors from Britain and Spain were arrested after immigration officers found them allegedly working without permits.
Photo via Khaosod

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 2:40 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.