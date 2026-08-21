British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao

Nine foreign nationals were arrested in a crackdown on illegal work on Koh Tao, Surat Thani, yesterday, August 20, including six British and Spanish diving instructors allegedly working without permits.

Surat Thani Immigration carried out the inspections with Koh Tao Police and other government agencies. The operation followed information found on social media and complaints from tourists.

At two diving businesses, officers found six foreign nationals allegedly working as diving instructors without work permits. They included British national Adam and five Spanish nationals identified as Xabier, Pablo, Paulina, Sandra and Nuria.

All six held Destination Thailand Visas (DTVs) and were accused of taking paid work as diving instructors without work permits.

Officials also took action against directors of the companies employing the instructors. They plan to examine financial transactions as part of an investigation into whether nominee arrangements were involved.

At a pharmacy, officers arrested Myanmar national Sa Chi Lin, who was allegedly selling modern medicines and collecting payments without a pharmacist supervising the shop. She was accused of working outside the scope of her permitted employment.

Two other Myanmar nationals, Zin Zin Myo and Tin Tin Wai, were arrested at a beauty salon in the Sairee Beach area. Their documents allowed them to work as labourers, but officers found them providing nail and beauty services, which are occupations reserved for Thai nationals.

Khaosod reported that all nine suspects were transferred to Koh Tao Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Surat Thani Immigration chief Police Colonel Naruwat Phutthawiro said 47 foreign nationals were arrested on the island between January 1 and August 19 for offences involving foreign employment and immigration laws, drugs and other criminal offences.

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