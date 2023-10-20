British man with depression falls to death from condo in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News

A British man became yet another statistic of the insensitively named “Pattaya Flying Club” after he fell to his death at a condominium in the popular seaside resort. His Thai caretaker said the deceased had been depressed after losing his Thai boyfriend.

Officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station were notified at 7am today, October 20, of the death of an 89 year old British man named Frederick Keith Adamson. The man reportedly jumped from the balcony of his room in a condo on Soi Pra Tamnak 4.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Adamson’s body on the ground near the outdoor pool on the 5th floor of the condominium. He was wearing only his underwear and his body was covered in blood. Adamson had a wound on his head and right leg.

Adamson’s Thai caretaker, 57 year old Anansit, told police he was not in the room when the incident occurred. He left Adamson alone in the room and later discovered the tragic scene.

Anansit revealed that Adamson had been complaining about his life and had expressed his desire to commit suicide on several occasions. According to Anansit, Adamson had several congenital illnesses, including depression. His depression symptoms developed a few years ago after he lost his Thai boyfriend.

Anansit revealed that he was responsible for taking Adamson to hospital. Adamson had chronic wounds and had to go to the hospital every day to have his wounds cleaned.

The police investigated Adamson’s room and found no signs of a struggle. Officers initially ruled the death a suicide, but said they would investigate further and question Anansit.

Adamson’s body is now undergoing an autopsy at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

