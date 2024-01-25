British man with asthma dies on holiday in Koh Chang

Photo courtesy of Suffolk News

A British man with asthma from Newmarket, Suffolk, passed away in hospital in Koh Chang after being admitted for an unknown illness.

The 44 year old British man, James Moore, embarked on his Thai adventure just a fortnight prior, with plans to return home on February 7. His sister, Rachel Tate, revealed the details surrounding the tragedy.

“My parents, Boots and Melanie Moore, received the heart-wrenching call last Friday, informing them that their son was on the brink of death.”

Struggling with asthma, James had initially attributed his malaise to a common virus circulating in the area. Concern escalated when his friend, Dave Moss, failed to establish contact. Rachel recounted the discovery.

“When Dave couldn’t reach him, he grew worried and went to James’ hotel. What he found in that room was beyond belief – James lying motionless on his bed, clutching his asthma pump.”

Rushed to a local hospital, James was declared dead, leaving his grief-stricken family grappling with the logistics of repatriation. Rachel, coordinating with Thai authorities and the British Embassy, expressed the challenges ahead, including the expenses covered by James’s travel insurance, reported Suffolk News.

James, born and bred in Newmarket, had spent his days at Cheveley Park Stud and later found solace in assisting local farrier Dale Powell with his equestrian pursuits.

