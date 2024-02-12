British man loses 200,000 baht belongings to Thai transwoman (video)

A 24 year old British man filed a complaint against a Thai transwoman after belongings worth over 200,000 baht disappeared from his luxury hotel near Bangkok following her visit. The suspect was arrested yesterday, February 11.

The victim, 24 year old Daniel, reported to Bang Yai Police Station, in the Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on February 10, that the Thai transwoman, later identified as 40 year old Yanaphat, allegedly stole his valuables on February 9.

Daniel said he was travelling to Thailand for the first time. His friend asked him to go to Khao San Road on February 9 but he did not go. His friend went to Khao San Road alone and met the transwoman. The friend then invited the transwoman to Daniel’s hotel room in Nonthaburi for a drink.

Daniel woke up the next day to find that the transwoman disappeared with his belongings including US$1,500 in cash (54,000 baht), £100 in cash (4,500 baht), 2 Acer laptops, 1 HP laptop, 2 iPhone XR, 2 credit cards, a bag, a Canon camera, and a camera lens.

Officers checked the security camera at the hotel and managed to identify the transwoman thief, Yanaphat. In the video, Yanaphat was seen exiting the lift with Daniel’s friend. She was seen leaving the hotel alone early the next morning.

Police successfully arrested Yanaphat at her condominium in the Wongsaang district of Bangkok yesterday. Yanaphat admitted to the theft and confessed to selling all the stolen items and using Daniel’s credit card at a convenience store near her condo.

Yanaphat faces two charges including:

Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing theft in a dwelling place. The penalty is imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Section 269 of the Criminal Law: using a credit card of another person. The penalty is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Police warned foreigners visiting entertainment venues in Thailand not to trust anyone they meet for the first time. Officers advised against taking strangers to their accommodation to avoid falling victim to the scammers.