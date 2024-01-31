British man arrested in Chiang Mai for abusing teen student

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A British man, posing as an English teacher in Phuket for two years, has been arrested for sexually abusing a 16 year old foreign student twice at a private residence. The incidents, which took place on December 9, 2014, and April 2, 2015, came to light following an investigation by the school after the student’s guardians reported the matter. The teacher was apprehended at his Thai wife’s home in Chiang Mai today, January 31.

In a significant operation led by senior immigration officials, authorities detained the 38 year old British teacher, known under the pseudonym Tyler, on charges of abducting a minor over 15 but under 18 years old from their legal guardians to commit indecent acts. Tyler, who had been living in Thailand since around 2014, initially found employment at an international school in Phuket. His tenure as an educator took a dark turn when he lured his underage student to a residence, where the sexual offences occurred.

The student’s guardians, intent on allowing her to complete her education in Thailand before taking legal action, refrained from immediately reporting the crimes. However, once the girl finished her studies, they promptly filed a complaint against Tyler. The school, upon becoming aware of the situation, conducted an internal investigation and terminated Tyler’s contract, reported KhaoSod.

Following the allegations, Tyler fled to Chiang Mai, where he remained in hiding with his Thai wife from around 2016 until his recent capture. He was found in the Nong Hoy district of Chiang Mai province, where the police finally cornered him. The arrest warrant, issued by the Phuket Provincial Court under the number 21/2024 dated January 12, 2024, culminated in his arrest.

Tyler’s apprehension was the result of collaborative efforts by high-ranking officials from the Immigration Bureau, including Police Lieutenant General Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, the Commander of the Immigration Bureau, and his deputies, along with other key figures in the police force. Following his arrest, Tyler was transferred to the investigating officers at Chalong Police Station in Phuket to face legal proceedings.