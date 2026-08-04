Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 2:44 PM
1 minute read
Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Facebook: Kyle Campbell

A British man died in Thailand on July 30 after being discharged from hospital following a motorcycle accident, just days before he was due to marry his fiancée.

Kyle Campbell, a 32 year old man from Westhoughton, Bolton, had travelled to Thailand to marry Kannika Masasai after the couple had been in a relationship for two and a half years.

Campbell was involved in a motorcycle accident and sustained a head injury. He received treatment at a local hospital before being discharged.

On July 30, Campbell’s family in the UK were informed that he had died in his sleep.

A British man died in Thailand days before his wedding after a motorcycle crash. His family later questioned the medical care he received.
Photo via Facebook: Kannika Masasai

According to Campbell’s family, they were later informed that the medical care he received after the accident had been inadequate. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Kannika paid tribute to Campbell in a social media post, saying he would always remain in her heart and that she would cherish their memories together forever. Campbell leaves behind his 12 year old son, who lived with him.

Daily Mirror reported that Campbell’s cousin, Dianne Fisher, launched a fundraising campaign to raise £10,000 for repatriation, funeral expenses and other related costs. As of yesterday, it had surpassed its target, raising £10,955.

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Fisher also expressed gratitude for the kindness, generosity and support shown to the family during what she described as the most difficult time of their lives.

A British man died in Thailand days before his wedding after a motorcycle crash. His family later questioned the medical care he received.
Photo via Facebook: Kannika Masasai

Elsewhere, a 66 year old British man died after his motorcycle crashed into a U-turn sign. The man had returned to Thailand just one day earlier and was out riding with friends.

Witnesses said two motorcycles were travelling at high speed before the crash. The first rider completed the U-turn and continued towards Pattaya, while the second crashed into the sign, throwing the rider and motorcycle in opposite directions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 2:44 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.