British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes | Thaiger
Photo via Thairath

A British man is under investigation in Buriram after ordering authentic Buriram United sportswear online and allegedly sending back different items after claiming the kit was the wrong size.

The investigation began after Mega Castle Co Ltd filed a complaint with Mueang Buriram Police Station concerning an online order for four Buriram United sportswear items.

According to the company, the British customer later requested a return, saying the items did not fit and that he wanted to order different sizes.

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The company accepted the return, but staff became suspicious after receiving the goods and believed they might not be the same items that had originally been sent.

The company then filed a police complaint requesting an investigation.

A British man is under investigation in Buriram after allegedly swapping authentic Buriram United kit with fake items
Photo via Khaosod

Officers searched a room at a resort in Mueang Buriram district yesterday, September 16, under a warrant issued by Buriram Provincial Court.

During the search, officers found a British man staying in the room and seized four Buriram United sportswear items for examination.

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The goods were handed to investigators at Mueang Buriram Police Station as evidence while police determine whether they are connected to the company’s complaint.

Police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that no conclusion has been reached over whether the items found during the search were involved in any offence.

A British man is under investigation in Buriram after allegedly swapping authentic Buriram United kit with fake items
Photo via Thairath

Buriram Provincial Police also advised online sellers to retain order details, payment receipts and delivery records, along with photographs or identifying features of products before sending them to customers and after receiving any returns.

Police said such records could help businesses resolve disputes and establish what happened when returned goods are questioned.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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