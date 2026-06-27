British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 12:45 PM
51 1 minute read
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A British man has been arrested in Pattaya after allegedly throwing acid at a guesthouse caretaker while searching for his missing Thai girlfriend on June 23.

The 40 year old, named as Richard Langford, was taken into custody after the attack at a guesthouse on Soi Arunothai 2 in Central Pattaya left a 43 year old caretaker, Wirawan Apimethithamrong, with severe burns.

Police said Langford had gone to the building looking for his girlfriend, who was not there. Agitated, he reportedly went door to door before the attack took place. A 33 year old resident known as Rose said she saw him moving through the building and later heard screaming.

“I heard screaming and rushed downstairs,” Rose said.

She found Wirawan in severe pain after being splashed with a corrosive substance. Investigators later found burn marks on a cushion and doormat consistent with chemical exposure.

A tip from a local resident led police to nearby Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 19, where Langford was found arguing with a Thai woman outside a food shop. Officers took him into custody, with Langford reportedly demanding the return of his passport and money.

During questioning, Langford said he had been looking for his girlfriend and a transgender friend, both of whom he accused of taking his passport. He claimed he threw a glass of liquid without realising it was corrosive, and alleged he had been threatened with a machete, a claim police have not confirmed.

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The woman, named as Supranee, 38, from Sisaket province, said she had dated Langford for five months and described a history of aggressive behaviour. She said she took his passport after he left without paying rent.

Police confirmed Langford had overstayed his visa since February 2026 and faces immigration charges, with further charges over the attack being prepared. Wirawan remains under treatment at Chon Buri Hospital, reported Pattaya Mail.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 12:45 PM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.