British influencer blames AI after racist rant about Thai people

A British influencer, DannyBoy83, has come under fire after posting a video in which he repeatedly directed racist abuse at Thai people before later claiming that parts of the footage had been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Daniel Harper, who uses the online name DannyBoy83, appears in the video making a series of offensive remarks about Thai people. These include racist comparisons to monkeys and derogatory comments about poverty and sex work. He also says he wants to leave Thailand.

During the video, the 42 year old repeatedly declares that he hates Thai people and uses multiple racial slurs. He also makes remarks suggesting he would assault Thai people, saying he intended to “smack ’em up”. The recording ends with Harper saying he cannot wait to travel to Brazil.

The original videos are no longer available on the YouTube and TikTok accounts associated with DannyBoy83, although copies continue to circulate online.

According to Crime Asia, Harper said the outburst followed an altercation with people he described as the “Thai Mafia” at a karaoke bar on July 28, during which he claimed he lost 4,000 baht. He also alleged that a button had been torn from his Moschino shirt during the incident.

Harper claimed the rant also came after other distressing experiences in Thailand, including an encounter in which he was allegedly threatened with a knife by a sex worker and a separate dispute with a landlord in Pattaya. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Harper later apologised for the racist remarks, saying he had never experienced problems in Thailand and had regularly tipped locals.

He also claimed that parts of the recording had been created using AI and blamed internet trolls for the controversy. Khaosod English, however, said it reviewed copies of the video and found no indication that the footage had been created using AI or edited together from multiple clips.

After the video spread online, Harper’s hotel address was reportedly shared on social media, leading to a wave of angry calls and messages. Crime Asia said he left Thailand earlier than planned because he feared he could face legal action.

Several videos posted to Harper’s social media accounts appeared to show him travelling in a minivan towards a border crossing with Malaysia, Myanmar or Laos before continuing his journey to South America.

In similar news, the Filipina tourist criticised for posting a rant claiming English is useless in Thailand has responded in a new video, saying she meant no offence and was simply sharing her experience.