British girl’s fan letter to Moo Deng gets a tail signature

A six year old girl from Liverpool has had a reply from Thailand’s most famous pygmy hippo, after writing a fan letter to Moo Deng, who signed back with a print of her tail.

The story was shared yesterday, August 13, by Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, who posted a photo of the letter on Facebook. The young fan, named Sophie, had sent it on July 17 from Liverpool in England.

In the letter, Sophie introduced herself and explained why she had written.

“To Moo Deng, I’m Sophie and I’m 6 years old. I love hippos and I’m a fan of you [yours] and you are very cute. Who is your frend [friend]? My friends are Ivy and Violet. What is your favourite colour? My favourite colour is white. Please write back. From Sophie.”

The zoo did not keep her waiting. Staff answered on the hippo’s behalf and shared a behind-the-scenes video of a keeper pressing an ink print from the base of Moo Deng’s tail onto the paper to stand in for a signature. The zoo added that it would email Sophie the clip of the tail stamping as proof the signature was the real thing.

The reply was written in Moo Deng’s voice.

“Dear Sophie, Thank you for your lovely letter! I’m so happy you love hippos and me! I have lots of animal friends at Khao Keow Open Zoo. My favourite colour is pink! Say hello to Ivy and Violet for me. I hope you can come and visit me one day! P.S. Moo Deng cheers for Liverpool too! Lots of love, Moo Deng, Thailand.”

In similar news, an Italian man proposed to his girlfriend at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri back in March, choosing the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng as a witness because his partner is a fan of the animal.