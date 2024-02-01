British couple’s near fatal motorbike crash in Thailand leads to a romantic hospital proposal

Photo courtesy of The Northern Echo

In a tale of love, resilience, and an unexpected proposal, a British couple from Durham, in the northeast of England, found themselves thrust into the spotlight after a near-fatal motorbike crash during what was supposed to be a dreamy 28-day Thai vacation.

As their love story unfolds amidst the wreckage, a community rallies to support the engaged couple, fighting against not only life-threatening injuries but also mounting medical bills.

Chiang Mai, what began as a dreamy holiday for 31 year old Dale Goundry, an electrical engineer, and his 27 year old fiancée, Sophie Redpath, a production operator, turned into a nightmare of unimaginable proportions. The couple from Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, embarked on a lavish getaway to Thailand, filled with anticipation and plans for a marriage proposal.

However, fate took a cruel turn on January 22 when the pair collided with the central reservation of a motorway in Chiang Mai, hurtling through the air in a terrifying motorbike crash. The accident left Dale with a collapsed lung, ten broken ribs, and a shoulder so severely injured that his arm became detached. Amid this harrowing ordeal, Dale, fearing the worst, made a poignant call to his mother, uttering a heartbreaking goodbye.

Miraculously, Dale’s condition took a positive turn, and on January 25, despite battling serious injuries, he managed to see Sophie, who was undergoing treatment in a separate room. In a testament to the strength of their love, Dale seized the moment and, against all odds, proposed to Sophie. A poignant affirmation of their commitment amid adversity.

While the couple had travel insurance, covering up to 13,200 British pounds (approximately 594,000 baht), the soaring medical bills surpassed this safety net. In a bid to alleviate their financial burden, Dale’s cousin Michelle launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe, aiming to raise 10,000 pounds to support their mounting expenses, reported The Northern Echo.

Fundraising

Sophie took to Facebook to express her gratitude.

“It’s times like this you get to see how beautiful and generous people truly are. Thank you to our family and friends for the messages and donations; it means more to us than you’ll ever know.”

Their Thai holiday, which had initially promised blissful moments, now hangs in the balance. Dale, with his dislocated arm and extensive injuries, and Sophie, coping with shattered limbs and more, are set to spend several months in Nakornping Hospital. The couple faces a prolonged recovery, and it’s uncertain when they can return home.

Follow us on :













Dale’s cousin, Michelle, provided an update on the GoFundMe page, revealing the challenging journey ahead.

“Sophie and Dale have had multiple operations and need more before they can safely travel home. They are likely to need hospital treatment for the next three to six weeks. After this, they may need to stay in Thailand for some rehabilitation before they’re strong enough for the long journey home.”