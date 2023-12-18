British artist, Tracey Emin, hospitalised in Thailand after infection in intestines

Photo via Instagram @traceyeminstudio

A British artist, Tracey Emin, paused her long journey home from Australia to seek treatment in Phuket province in southern Thailand after an infection nearly caused her small intestine to explode.

The 60 year old artist shared about her illness on her Instagram account @traceyeminstudio yesterday, December 17, stating…

“This is my first post in a long time. I have been doing shows, I have been travelling and I’ve been very unwell. Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines brought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying. My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me, I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital and am now recovering in luxury.”

Emin was in Australia last month for the opening of her art exhibition in Canberra and was on her way home when she suffered a terrible intestinal complication. She spent a few days at Bangkok Hospital Phuket before moving to the luxury resort of Amanpuri for further recovery.

At the end of her Instagram post, Emin thanked Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Amanpuri for taking care of her.

The infection came after Emin completed a long journey to receive treatment for her bladder cancer. She was diagnosed with a tumour in her bladder in June 2020. She also had squamous cell carcinoma, or skin cancer, at the time.

The doctor was worried that she only had a few months to live as the cancer could spread to her lymph nodes.

Thankfully, Emin shared the good news on Instagram that she was completely free of the tumour in September this year, although her reproductive organs, parts of her bowel and lymph nodes were removed during treatment. She also

Emin is now at Amanpuri and said she would be returning home when her condition improves.