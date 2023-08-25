Brewing a social media storm: Thai woman discovers clear teeth brace in tea

Photo via Facebook/ Ploy Chutinan.

A Thai woman took to Facebook to share that she found a clear teeth brace in a beverage she had bought from a well-known Thai beverage brand. From the picture, it is believed to be the popular Thai tea brand ChaTraMue.

The woman shared a picture of the clear teeth brace last night on her Facebook account, Ploy Chutinan. The picture showed some plastic glass with the brace at the bottom. Ploy accompanied the picture with a caption saying…

“Tea from a reputable brand. I had already finished it. Never did I anticipate something like this happening to me. Could this pose an infection risk? A clear brace in my cup? #FamousTeaBrand #ThrowUpThreeTimes #Disappointed #Shock!!!”

The post garnered over 2,400 reactions, 1,700 comments, and 1,400 shares. Most netizens tagged their friends in the comment session to warn them to check their cups before drinking. Some blamed Ploy for creating a fake situation to gain attention because the brace was big enough to be noticed.

Ploy did not disclose the brand of her drink but many netizens could guess from the blurred logo on the cup. They agreed that the brace came from a staff member of a ChaTraMue store and urged the company to take responsibility for the issue.

Netizens commented…

“I think the brace belongs to a staff member. One of them may have accidentally dropped it in an ice bucket and served it to the client. The staff could not see it either. It is very clear.”

“Do not let this go! The shop must take responsibility!”

“Let’s get a health check. Tons of germs can be found in saliva.”

“OMG! You must seek compensation! This affects both physically and mentally. I am rooting for you!”

In the past, reports have emerged about a Thai woman finding a fish hook in her ready-to-eat meal, while another individual discovered one in some canned fish. Additionally, a Thai woman once encountered what appeared to be a suspicious claw, believed to be from a rat, in her chilli paste.

Food for thought, eh?

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page. CLICK HERE.

Follow us on :











