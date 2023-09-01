BREAKING NEWS: Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra granted royal pardon, sentence reduced to 1 year

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted a royal pardon, effectively reducing his punishment to a one-year sentence.

According to the announcement published in the Royal Gazette this afternoon, King Rama X extended royal clemency to the 74 year old Thaksin, slashing his previous sentence of seven years, eleven months, and 20 days down to one year.

The royal proclamation makes a compelling case for the decision to give a royal pardon, citing Thaksin’s dedication to the role of prime minister and his contributions to the country’s administration, which were deemed beneficial.

The royal pardon also highlights Thaksin’s unwavering loyalty to the monarchy and his willingness to cooperate with the judicial process during his prosecution, as he returned to Thailand to face the charges.

Furthermore, Thaksin is at an advanced age and has health problems that require medical treatment from specialists.

Earlier today, The Thaiger revealed a royal pardon application for Thaksin had been received, as confirmed by the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Acting as the justice minister, Wissanu announced the news at a press event at Government House, though he refrained from disclosing whether the appeal was penned by Thaksin or his relatives. He clarified that the request was made for an individual royal pardon, not as part of the standard group pardons and sentence reductions usually accorded on specific special occasions.

Only last week The Thaiger reported that Thaksin was jailed only hours after his aeroplane touched the tarmac at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok – ending his 15-year self-imposed exile. The 74 year old ex PM’s aircraft landed at 9am last Friday. He was immediately escorted to the Supreme Court to acknowledge and begin an eight-year prison sentence.

More news to follow on the royal pardon.

